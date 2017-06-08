Clane's Clongowes College 'Duck Push' underway

The 21st annual Clongowes College ‘Duck Push’ got underway yesterday (June 7).

The 200km Duck Push fundraiser is held each year in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

31 Transition Year students from the Clane based College assembled at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin yesterday to start pushing a 3 metre high yellow duck from Dublin to Limerick to raise funds.

The fundraiser has raised almost 2million to date for life saving medical equipment in treating patients with cystic fibrosis.

Before pushing the ducks across the country the students had already raised money through a whole variety of activities ranging from mini companies and pop up cafes to coffee mornings, barbecues and a highly successful Golf Classic in the K Club.

Chris Lumb, Headmaster at Clongwoes Wood College said: “I am immensely proud of the Transition Year boys that undertake the mammoth initiative that is the annual Duck Push. Their efforts reflect the ethos of the College encouraging boys to be Men for Others – working to help those in the community in such a practical and worthwhile way.”

The 9-day escapade will take the students through Clane, Newbridge, Monasterevin, Tullamore and Nenagh before they arrive in Limerick 200km later.

The early days will see them return to base at Clongowes for overnights while in the second half of the marathon they will be accommodated in Cistercian College Roscrea and Glenstal Abbey School.

Donations can be made to MyCharity.ie