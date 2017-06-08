Naas Tidy Towns needs volunteers

Naas Tidy Towns group is looking for volunteers. The group has done much work to enhance the town's appearance in recently years and their efforts have been rewarded with gold medals in the national competition.

A large amount of planting has taken place recently around the town, including at Poplar Square.

Aside from the planting, the volunteers are working to keep the town clean and tidy and transition year students from Naas CBS are also involved. Kildare County Council is also lending a hand they replaced the 40 perennial plants, which had been donated by local gardeners and stolen from where they were planted at the perimeter of the moat earlier this year.

Some 7,000 bulbs were also planted on the Moat as well as the erection of Norman era-type fencing in the Moat area.

In 2016 Naas was the top performing town in its category, ahead of Newbridge, Celbridge and Leixlip. The town was awarded 318 marks in last year's competition, three more than in 2015.

The top performing town overall in Co. Kildare last year was Straffan with 320 points.

The overall winner in last year's competition was Skerries with 327 points. The NTT effort also embraces ecology and conservation projects as part of its work.

.