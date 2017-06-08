Memorial essay competition in Celbridge

A memorial essay competition in memory of a Kilcock man took place in Salesian College, Celbridge during the month of May.

The Rónán Andrews Essay Competition, organised by parents Cathy and Sean Andrews, invited TY students to write an essay, from any perspective, about the lives of young people with a profound learning disability.

The winner of the competition was Alfie Flynn.

Alfie's winning essay, describing the life of a fictional brother, showed great sensitivity and a clear understanding of some of the challenges faced by young people with a profound disability and their struggling parents.

Alfie received an inscribed plaque and a cash prize, from Professor Michael Shevlin, of the School of Education TCD, who was one of the competition judges.

The competition was run in conjunction with the Salesian College Fast Friends programme, organised by staff member Mr Lloyd Bracken.