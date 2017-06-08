Kingfisher knocks himself out cold in Rathcoffey

A beautiful Kingfisher bird with a dodgy sense of direction and/or eyesight knocked himself when he flew into a house in Rathcoffey yesterday.

Householder Rod Walsh put the tiny bird in a sheltered spot and a while later, revived – and presumbably with sore head – the little fellow flew off again.

In the meantime, Rod took this picture, revealing the extraordinary plummage.

