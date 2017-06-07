Photographic exhibition at Newbridge's Riverbank

A brand new photographic exhibition of Newbridge from the 1980’s will be unveiled at the Riverbank Arts Centre tonight.

Titled “Newbridge: A wider point of view”, this exhibition features photographs from Vincent Brady.

Two series of photographs offer a unique 360 degree view of Newbridge. The first series was taken from a vantage point on the roof top of the Central Grill in 1980 while the second series was captured from the top of the silos at the entrance to the Irish Ropes factory in 1983.

Part of an engagement between The Creative Well “This Must be the Place” Residency at Riverbank Arts Centre and the Newbridge Local History Group, the exhibition runs until June 21.

Admission is free and the exhibition will be opened at 6.30pm.