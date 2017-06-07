Clane woman 'Stripping and Dipping' for cancer

A Clane woman is holding the fifth ever 'Strip and Dip' for childhood cancer this Saturday, June 10.

Deirdre Featherstone, who was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, will join over 300 other women to strip and dip at Magheramore Beach in between Wicklow Town and Brittas Bay Beach.

When going through cancer treatment, Deirdre, mother to three girls, wanted to organise something different to fundraise, and came up with the strip and dip idea for a laugh.

Deirdre's journey through cancer

“One night I set up an event on Facebook. Then I posted on my Facebook page that I wanted volunteers to join me – the girls were laughing at me saying “no way” I said “listen I am doing this bald and with only one boob the least you can do is join me” so I blackmailed around 80 women into it and that was the first year.

“It’s very women-orientated, very empowering for young and old”, said Deirdre.

The event has raised €120,000 for childhood cancer charity ‘Aoibheanns Pink Tie’ so far.

“Everyone doing it is doing it for a reason, someone they have lost to cancer or someone that is going through it. It’s a day of mayhem and revelry with some of the most amazing women one could meet”, added Deirdre.

If you would like to donate, visit www.idonate.ie/kickingtheshiteoutofcancer.