Meet the writers at Newbridge Town Hall tonight

A unique and interesting event is taking place at Newbridge Town Hall tonight as part of June Fest.

Mary Linehan, former County Kildare Arts Officer, will be in conversation with John McKenna, Maria Murphy, and Martin Malone. Mary and Kildare’s finest writers will discuss what it is like being a writer in Ireland today.

The winners of the June Fest Short Competition will be announced and there will be an opportunity for the winners to read from their story.

Admission is free 8pm and all are welcome.