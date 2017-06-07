Kildare students get top marks for entrepreneurial skills

A number of young Kildare students took part in a programme aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at primary school level.

Fifth class students at Scoil Bhride in Clane took part in a two-day Bizworld workshop and devised mini enterprise ideas in small groups.

One group created a calming kit to help classmates who are panicked or anxious at school.

The 'Calm Me Down' kit is designed to help classmates when they get upset or stressed by a range of things including exams and friendships.

The clever kit contains a stress ball, bottle of calming scent, positive quotes, relaxed breathing instructions and a notebook and pen to record worries.

"The students wanted to create something beneficial for children at the school and undertook a lot of research on calming remedies for students who are feeling upset, worried, scared or stressed" said teacher Nicola Brown.

The cunning entrepreneurs also designed cuddly teddies and tailor-made bracelets to alert those with hearing and vision difficulties to dangers and enable them to access help.

The ideas were then pitched to local Dragon Frank Conway.

Bizworld is a not-for-profit organisation, chaired by Gavin Duffy, that promotes entrepreneurship skills for children at fifth class level.

Pupils are taken through the entire entrepreneurial cycle – from company formation and applying for jobs in their companies, to market research with younger classes in the school, and then designing, producing and marketing their business idea.

They learn about pitching for investment and get the opportunity to do so in real-life to a visiting Dragon who hears each company’s pitch and decides how many BizBucks to invest in their company.

Over 40,000 children have taken part in their free workshops around the country in the past two years, with more than 200 schools hosting programmes this year.