Thousands of Kildare Junior and Leaving Cert students start exams today

Thousands of Kildare Junior and Leaving Certificate students are due to start their exams today.

Some 2,740 students in the county will sit the Leaving Cert, 173 the Leaving Cert Applied and 3,268 the Junior Cert.

English is the first paper for both Junior and Leaving Cert students this morning.

READ MORE: Dr Eddie Murphy's stress-busting tips for Kildare Junior and Leaving Cert students