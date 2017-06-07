Council seeks further information on Kildare town solar farm plans

Kildare County Council wants further information on plans to build a solar farm near Kildare town.

Soleirtricity Ltd want to build a 10 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm comprising panels on ground mounted frames, two transformer stations, security fencing, CCTV/lighting poles at a site at Southgreen Road, Loughandys.

The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on April 10.

Yesterday, the council asked for the company to provide details of a construction management plan and further visual analysis. The council said it had concerns about the development's possible impact on the sensitive landscape of "The Chair".

SEE ALSO: Plans for latest Kildare solar farm lodged