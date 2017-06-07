Rathangan quarry seeks to extend planning permission

A Rathangan quarry is looking for an extension to its current planning permission.

Arkil Limited (formerly Tarmak OveArkil Ltd) wants to extend the duration for the retention and continuance of quarrying on 2.7 hectares, use of the asphalt/macadam plant, storage, processing operations, and ESB substation at Drinnanstown South, Rathangan.

The file was lodged on May 31 and is still being validated by the council. The local authority carries out this process with every planning file to ensure all the documentation is in order.

A decision is due on July 25.