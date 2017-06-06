Orienteering in Newbridge

The Curragh Newbridge Orienteering Club has organised a family fun event in Newbridge today as part of June Fest.

The event has a wide range of courses to suit different levels of ability, including complete novices, who may wish to try out a new sport.

Participants can discover skills they never thought they had by navigating their way through the town with the aid of a map, checking in at various clearly marked points.

All participants will be electronically timed so results are available immediately after they finish. No compass is necessary for this event.

Registration takes place at Ryston and the event will run from 6.30pm to 8pm. There is a family entry fee of €10 or a single entry fee of €5.

