Fr. Henry Memorial Concert takes place in Newbridge tonight

The Fr. Henry Flanagan memorial concert takes place at the Dominican College Church at 8pm in Newbridge tonight.

This spectacular mix of choral music and organ recital is part of June Fest.

Six local choirs will each perform two pieces of music interspersed with organ masterpieces with Paul McKeever. This annual choral celebration in memory of Fr Flanagan O.P. is a must see event in the Newbridge calendar.

Admission is free.

