Gardai investigating Kildare break-in seek five men and a red Peugeot
Shortly before 7pm on Friday, June 2, five males travelling in a maroon people carrier entered a building site at Oldtown Demesne on the Sallins road in Naas.
They attempted to get into containers on the site but did not do so and were disturbed.
Gardai are looking for information about a red Peugeot with a registration number starting with 03 MO in connection with this incident.
