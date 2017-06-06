Yellow van sought in connection with Naas break-in

Gardai in Naas are seeking information about the movements of a yellow van which was seen in the Tougher Business Park on Friday, June 2, in connection with a break-in to a premises in the area.

At around 2am in the morning, the yellow van with a reflective chevron and covered number plates, was in the area of the premises at the Business Park.

The wire of the front door was cut.

An office was broken into and the alarm set off.

It is not certain if anything was taken and the intruders may have been disturbed.