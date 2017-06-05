Rathangan's Sophie McCormack Kennedy with her megawatt smile crowned Brightest at Bloom

It could be a megawatt smile or a radiant glow, a brilliant hat or style down pat, dazzling designer or bargain chic, a child’s delight or love at first sight or maybe even just a sunny disposition.

Yesterday, June 4 at 2pm Sophie McCormack Kennedy from Rathangan was crowned Solus Brightest at Bloom from 10 finalists on the yellow carpet at Enable Ireland's No Limits Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs.

Solus Brightest at Bloom was a nod to Ladies Day but is all-inclusive. It was open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and sunny dispositions young … and not so young! It was not just about fashion but more about luminosity, brightness and light.

Solus invited people to simply take a bright selfie and upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SolusBrightestatBloom and tag Solus.

Finalists were invited to attend Bloom on Sunday to the ‘yellow carpet’ where a winner was chosen at Enable Ireland’s No Limits Garden in association with Solus light bulbs.

Solus offered a prize for the Brightest at Bloom of a helicopter ride over the beautiful Coley Peninsula followed by a VIP lunch for the winner. All finalists received a hamper of goodies from Solus.

Enable Ireland’s No Limits Garden in association with Solus light bulbs was designed by award winning designer Joan Mallon and is inspired by children using Enable Ireland’s disability services.

The ‘No Limits’ garden represents both the challenges that people with disabilities face but also the reality that with creativity, determination and support, you can Live Life with No Limits. The garden features an eye-catchingly colourful six-meter-high Helter Skelter as its centre piece.

Bord Bia’s Bloom event finishes today Monday 5 June. Bord Bia’s annual showcase of the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry once again featured a range of impressive show gardens, food features and family entertainment. www.bloominthepark.com