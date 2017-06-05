Huge crowds expected at June Fest Family Fun Day

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to Newbridge today as the streets are closed off for the June Fest Credit Union Family Fun Day.

The street party will feature a variety of free fun activities for all the family to enjoy.

Ranging from arts and crafts, band recitals, The Curragh Pavilion, dancing, face painting, food stalls, the Garda Station open day, kiddie's rides, to music on the main stage and street entertainment, this is one of the most popular events of the three week festival.

The fun kicks off at 1pm and admission is free.