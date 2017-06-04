Rathangan woman speaks on MS at Leinster House

Rathangan woman Aoife Kirwan spoke at a briefing session in Leinster House last Friday about the challenges facing Irish people with MS.

She is one of over 9,000 Irish people living with MS and spoke in both a personal and professional capacity , because she works for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland.

MS is a progressive, neurological condition of the brain and spinal cord.Approximately 250 people are diagnosed with MS every year in Ireland. Women develop it more frequently than men.

At the briefing session, speakers discussed the challenges they face with long waiting times to see neurologists and to access MRI scanning.

A big issue facing people with MS is retaining employment – 54% of people with MS are unemployed.

Fellow Rathangan woman Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin met Aoife in Leinster House and commented that she is “doing a great job spreading awareness of MS.

“Listening to people like Aoife is essential in reviewing programmes, therapies and research into an illness like MS and I’d like to congratulate her and MS Ireland on the work they are doing.”

Read more: Kildare teacher bidding to raise money for her MS treatment