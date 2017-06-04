Kildare academic admitted to prestigious body

A Maynooth academic, Professor Filipe Ribeiro de Menses of the Department of History, was has been admitted as a member to the Royal Irish Academy.

And first up to congratulate him was the president of Portugal, Dr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who remarked that “Although young, historian Filipe Ribeiro de Meneses has already a remarkable record as a researcher and lecturer of Contemporary History, and is the author of decisive works about Salazarism and Portugal’s participation in the Great War – works which deservedly attracted the attention and interest of the public at large. His admittance into the Royal Irish Academy is a source of pride to the national scientific community, a fact which I note with the greatest pleasure.”

Maynooth University President, Professor Philip Nolan, said that the University was “delighted with this well-deserved recognition of Professor de Menses as a world class researcher. All of his colleagues extend their warmest congratulations on this wonderful achievement”.

Other members of the Academy include President Michael D. Higgins; Baroness Nuala O’Loan; Philip Lane, Governor of the Central Bank and Susan Denham, Chief Justice.

