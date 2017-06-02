Newbridge man, Joe Harrison passes away

The death has taken place of Joe Harrison of Newbridge and late of Monasterevin and London.

Joe, who resided at Fairways, Green Road passed away earlier today, June 2 peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Pauline and Deirdre, sister May, sons-in-law Matthew and Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow, Saturday June 3, and from 4pm on Sunday with prayers at 8.30pm. His funeral is due to take place at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh, at 11am on Monday with burial afterwards at St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.