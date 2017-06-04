June Fest Sunday Fun

When it comes to top class performances, Kildare Youth Theatre set the bar extremely high.

Today will be no different when its members present ‘Delicious Intent’ at the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

This set of five short plays will be performed in and around two and three-person tents in the park.

Each story is unique and freshly told as if the audience were invisible.

Following on from last year’s Car Plays, Kildare Youth Thetare make new plays that are suitble for older teens and adults as part of June Fest 2017.

Meanwhile, tomorrow is set to be an action packed day with the Credit Union Family Fun Day on Main Street. The Garda Station will also be open to the public to visit and meet with the various emergency response organisations.

The Main Street will be closed on the Bank holiday Monday from 7am to 7pm to facilitate June Fest Family Fun Day.

Diversions will be in place.