Decision due on Kildare town solar farm plans

A decision on the future of a proposed Kildare town solar farm is due to be decided by tomorrow, Monday June 5.

Soleirtricity Ltd want to build a 10 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm comprising panels on ground mounted frames, two transformer stations, security fencing, CCTV/lighting poles at a site at Southgreen Road, Loughandys.

The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on April 10.

READ MORE: Plans for latest Kildare solar farm lodged