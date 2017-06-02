Barretstown dining hall shortlisted for award

A special dining hall in Barretstown has been shortlisted for an award.

Elizabeth’s Tree House was designed by McCauley Daye O'Connell Architects, is shortlisted for Ireland's favourite building of 2017.

The Kildare based charity for seriously ill children opened the dining hall in December 2016.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny attended the event.

The RIAI (Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland) Irish Architecture Awards take place on June 23 at the Mansion House, Dublin.

It is a public choice vote award for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space, and voting is open until Friday June 16.

Visit www.riai.ie/publicchoice to cast your vote for Barreststown.