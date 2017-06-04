Kildare home near 'Braveheart' and 'King Arthur' battle scene sites up for sale

An impressive Kildare home, beside a site where some of the “Braveheart” and “King Arthur” battle scenes were shot, has come on the market.

Ardenode House is on the market for €980,000 and is a magnificent detached property approached through a granite recessed entrance with electric gates to a sweeping tree lined tarmacadam avenue leading to the house and stable yard.

Built approximately 20 years ago, this five bed property has been finished to a high specification with granite stone exterior. Extending to 5,000 sq.ft. of spacious accommodation, it is presented in excellent condition.

The gardens are laid out mainly in lawn with a large sandstone patio area to the rear, flower beds and trees with superb views of the surrounding countryside.

Situated just a mile from Ballymore Eustace, the N81 is only 2 ½ miles away with access to Blessington (6 ½ miles) and the city centre (24 miles).

The surrounding towns of Naas (8 miles), Newbridge (10 miles) and Kilcullen (6 miles) offer a wealth of facilities and amenities.

Connected to the house via the conservatory is a separate annex/studio with a living room, sitting room and garage.

There is a detached garage and the yard contains three boxes and a feed house/tack room.

This is an exceptionally fine property in a great location and an ideal family home particularly for the family looking to keep a pony.

The property is for sale by private treaty through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers – 045/433550 who is guiding €980,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.