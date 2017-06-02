Conor McGregor visits Kildare Garda Station
The Notorious
McGregor with Sgt. David Hanrahan and Gda. Steven Tyrrell (Photo: @gardainfo Twitter)
Gardaí in Leixlip were yesterday paid a visit from one of the most high-profile men in Ireland.
Conor McGregor was all smiles for Sgt. David Hanrahan and Gda. Steven Tyrrell as they posed for a picture.
The UFC champion is a resident of Straffan, and recently had a baby boy with girlfriend Dee Devlin.
Well known visitor at Leixlip Garda yesterday with Sgt. David Hanrahan and Gda. Steven Tyrrell. @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/PsSh4uUI2K— Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 2, 2017
