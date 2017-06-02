Conor McGregor visits Kildare Garda Station

The Notorious

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Conor McGregor visits Kildare Garda Station

McGregor with Sgt. David Hanrahan and Gda. Steven Tyrrell (Photo: @gardainfo Twitter)

Gardaí in Leixlip were yesterday paid a visit from one of the most high-profile men in Ireland.

Conor McGregor was all smiles for Sgt. David Hanrahan and Gda. Steven Tyrrell as they posed for a picture.

The UFC champion is a resident of Straffan, and recently had a baby boy with girlfriend Dee Devlin.

 