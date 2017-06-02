Leixlip is ready to rock this Bank Holiday weekend

The 28th annual and highly anticipated Court Yard Leixlip ‘Rock the Yard’ Festival is set to be a gooden this Bank Holiday weekend.

Some of the biggest names in the Irish music scene will take to the stage for the four-day festivities.

Tullamore trio ‘Chasing Abbey’ who have had huge airplay recently with their new hit ‘That Good Thing’ will kick-off the festival on Friday night (June 2) from 8.00pm-8.45pm followed by Dublin band Le Galaxie headlining from 9.00pm-10.30pm.

2017 Breakthrough Longford band ‘Brave Giant’ will take to the stage first on Saturday evening (June 3) from 7.30pm-8.30pm. Mullingar five-piece band ‘The Blizzards’ will return after headlining the Leixlip festival many moons ago from 9:00pm-10:30pm.

Dublin band The Riptide Movement will headline on Sunday evening (June 4) from 9.00pm-10.30pm, supported by Brian Downey Alive & Dangerous from 7:30-8:30pm.

SEE ALSO: Irish band The Riptide Movement have strong links with Kildare

On Sunday evening (June 5) Smash Hits, the unique tribute band to the golden era of 90's dance, pop and R'n'B, will provide the floor fillers from 8.30pm-10.00pm, and beforehand Luna Boys will provide the entertainment from 6.45pm-8.00pm.

A DJ will continue the partying each night from 10:30pm until late.

Music aside, plenty of entertainment will be provided for the kiddies and families.

On Friday evening (June 2), ‘Discover Leixlip Challenge 2017’ will take you on a 2km run and 10k bike ride to explore some of the sights around Leixlip village and surrounding areas.

On Saturday (June 3), there will be a carnival on the Main Street from 2pm. Featuring: clowns, stilt walkers, fire eaters, magic, Punch and Judy Show, funfair, bouncing castle, cartoon friends, art exhibition and an open dog show plus plenty more.

In St. Mary’s Church there will also be a summer fair with face painting and tea and cakes from 10.30am to 5.00pm.

On Sunday (June 4), there will be a fireworks display from 10.30pm. Plenty of street entertainment for the kids with a Charles Band from 6pm-8pm.

On Bank Holiday Monday (June 5), the street will be closed for half-price carnival rides on the Main Street from 2:30pm-6:00pm.

The Main Street Leixlip will be closed to traffic on Saturday June 3 from 1pm-10.30pm; Sunday June 4 from 1pm-11.30pm and Monday June 5 from 1pm-8pm.