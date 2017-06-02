WATCH: Dramatic footage of Kildare motorbike crash near Baltracey Cross

A bike shop in Celbridge has posted video footage of a dramatic crash involving a motorbike at Baltracey cross on the Clane to Kilcock road.

The video was shot by a customer of the Wheels4U shop on Wednesday May 31. The camera was attached to the back of the customer’s bike.

The video shows the motorcyclist, who is travelling in the same direction as the cyclist, veering over to the right hand side of the road and losing control.

The motorbike and the motorcyclist slide along the road at pace. The bike comes to a rest on the right hand side of the road, prompting the cyclist to veer over to the right of the road.

Meanwhile, viewers will see cars heading in the opposite direction slowing dramatically to avoid hitting the stricken motorcyclist.

The Leinster Leader understands that the motorcyclist was lucky and avoided serious injury.