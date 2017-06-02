Wicklow school event nominated for national award

The organisers behind a well known Wicklow school fundraiser have been informed their annual 5k fun run has been shortlisted for Best Sport Event in the Events Industry Awards.

Launched in 2009, the Event Industry Awards celebrate excellence and showcase the very highest standards in Ireland's event industry.

The team behind Rith na Lochanna 2017 said it was a “fantastic achievement for a community event organised by a group of volunteers from the parents committee of Gaelscoil na Lochanna.”

Rith na Lochanna is held on the grounds of the stunning Russborough House every year.

Apart from the 5K run/jog/walk there are also kid's races as well as activities such as inflatable obstacle courses, face painting, archery, and a BBQ to name but a few.

