Life after Haemachromatosis diagnosis for Newbridge man

A cartwheeling Kildare dad has shown there is life after being diagnosed with Haemachromatosis.

Brian Keegan and a band of volunteers are manning a stand at Whitewater Shopping centre in Newbridge today to mark National Haemachromatosis Awareness Day.

Diagnosed just a year ago, Brian is in good health and is able to have a full and varied life.

Originally from Newbridge, he is joined by his daughter Aoibhín Keegan and Naas native Emily Aylward to raise awareness of the disease.

“Today is Heamochromitosis awareness day with people out raising awareness of the dangers of having too much iron in the blood,” he explained.

“It's a genetic disease which results in the body adsorbing and accumulating iron causing 'Iron overload'. If diagnosed it is an easy disease to treat and manage, but if left untreated it can cause organ or tissue damage and can be fatal.”

He said common symptoms include chronic fatigue, joint pain, diabetes and irregular heartbeat.

“If you feel you may be suffering from any of the above talk to your local GP or visit IHA's website www.haemochromitosis-ir.com. Alternatively you can visit us at the White Water in Newbridge today or email us on info@haemochromotosis-ir.com,” he added.