BREAKING: Possible fatality in three-car Kildare motorway crash
Gardai have diversions in place
Gardai have established diversions at Junction 14
There has been very serious crash involving three vehicles just beyond the Monasterevin junction on the M7 motorway.
Sources indicate that there has been a possible fatality in the incident which occurred on the northbound side.
That section of the motorway is currently closed with diversions in place.
We'll have more as it comes through in the course of the afternoon.
Laois/Kildare: Diversions in place M7 Nthbound at J14 following a 3 car collision. Divert by J15.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 1, 2017
M7 NORTHBOUND still closed at J15 Ballybrittas. Very slow now along diversion route (Old Dublin Rd/R445). More here: https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 1, 2017