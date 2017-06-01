BREAKING: Possible fatality in three-car Kildare motorway crash

Gardai have diversions in place

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

conor@leinsterleader.ie

Gardai have established diversions at Junction 14

There has been very serious crash involving three vehicles just beyond the Monasterevin junction on the M7 motorway.

Sources indicate that there has been a possible fatality in the incident which occurred on the northbound side.

That section of the motorway is currently closed with diversions in place.

We'll have more as it comes through in the course of the afternoon.