Wastewater progress to pave way for development in Newbridge

Progress has been reported on moves by Irish Water to link Newbridge to the Osberstown Treatment Plant.

Martin Heydon, TD, has welcomed confirmation from Irish Water of progress on the long awaited new connection.

A lot of development in a large swathe of the county historically has been held up as a result of a lack of capacity within the wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The new connection is badly needed to upgrade current systems and to allow for further development in Newbridge, Deputy Martin pointed out.

“There can be no new developments in Newbridge without this badly needed piece of infrastructure.”

The project has moved to planning stage and a compulsory purchase order to acquire the necessary land has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala in recent days. And if approved, Irish Water will open a tender competition for a contractor and the works are expected to take approximately two years to complete.