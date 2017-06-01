Two residents of Kildare Town nursing home turn 100

Two residents of Beech Park Nursing Home in Kildare celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday afternoon.

Francis (Frank) O’Connor of Kildare Town and Esther O’Reilly of the Curragh turned 100 on May 28 and June 2 respectively.

A special party was held in Beech Park to mark the occasion with friends and family.

Paulette Farrell of the Department of Social Protection attended the event and presented a 'President’s Bounty' to both Frank and Esther.

Antoinette King, General Manager said it was a lovely occasion. “It went really well, very emotional. I don’t think we realised the enormity of the event”.

Beech Park opened ten years ago, and Frank and Esther are the first residents to turn 100.

Frank moved into Beech Park in October of 2016, and Esther has been there since 2013.

Frank is father to five children, and Esther has nine children.

Antoinette said around 30 family members, between children and grand-children attended the party.

Esther O'Reilly and Frank O’Connor who both celebrated 100 years young, pictured with their family members, at a special party in their honour at Beech Park Nursing Home. Photo: Tony Keane.

Frank O’Connor with his son, John. Photo: Tony Keane.

Esther Reilly with her granddaughter Leah Moran. Photo: Tony Keane

Peg Whitley from Newbridge pictured with her God Mother Esther Reilly. Photo: Tony Keane