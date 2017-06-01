June Fest to kicks off tonight at the Newbridge Town Hall

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Newbridge this weekend as June Fest kicks off at Newbrige Town Hall tonight.

The opening ceremony takes place at 6.30pm with Kildare's own Christy Moore officially launching the three week festival.

SEE ALSO: June Fest is launched in Newbridge

Over 60 events are planned for the three week festival - many of them for free. Big name acts such as Wallis Bird, Mundy and Sean Keane are also lined up to play.

The Credit Union Family Day takes place on Monday with the street being closed off from 1pm, and Newbridge Garda Station opening its doors to the public. The Credit Union will be giving participants the chance to win a €1,000 windfall on the day while there will be lots of entertainment and a carnival atmosphere for all the family.

Check out www.junefest.ie for more info.

READ MORE: June Fest worth €100k to the Kildare economy