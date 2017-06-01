€3,000 up for grabs in Dubai Duty Free best dressed window competition

A massive prize fund of €3,000 is up for grabs for the best dressed window for the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

One of the racing highlights of the year, the festival takes place at The Curragh Racecourse from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2.

Now in its third year, the competition was launched yesterday (May 31) with the help of jockeys, Dylan Hogan and Gary Halpin who very sportingly allowed themselves to be wrapped up in flags and bunting to promote the competition.

The duo work with legendary Curragh trainer, Kevin Prendergast and had great fun getting into the spirit of the occasion.

The competition, which is sponsored by Dubai Duty Free urges local businesses in Newbridge and Kildare Town to go all out and decorate their shopfronts in a bid to reflect the spirit of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

A prize fund of €3,000 is up for grabs, courtesy of the festival title sponsor and airport retailer, Dubai Duty Free.

The best window or shop front will win €1,500 and a VIP day in the private Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Pavilion on derby day on July 1.

Second place will win €1,000 and four general admission tickets for the big race day, while third place will be awarded €500 and four general admission tickets to the races. Entrants should take inspiration from Dubai, travel and horse racing.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin said, “This is our 10th year as title sponsor of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and over the years we have created a myriad of ancillary events that happen both on and off the track.

“The Best Dressed Window Competition encourages the local community to engage with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival in a meaningful and fun way.

“We know that this festival is very important to businesses who operate locally and that is why we are happy to support this competition and would like to encourage people to have some fun and embrace more than the race.”

Flags, bunting and posters will be available for shops to use in their displays. Entries are now open for shops and buildings in Newbridge and Kildare Town. Businesses must first register their interest by emailing Niamh McNamara at O’Brien PR tooffice@obrienpr.com , telephone (045) 407017.

By registering your interest, a starter pack will be prepared for you which will contain some bunting, two flags and some posters where you can include any particular in store promotions you are running to celebrate the festival.

Once your window or building is decorated, you then must email one good quality image of your display to O’Brien PR, not forgetting to outline the name of your business and address.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday, June 23. Judging will take place on Wednesday June 28 when the Executive team at Dubai Duty Free will view each display in person.

The winner will be selected on judging day. All displays must remain in place until Monday July 3. For further details contact Niamh McNamara or Avila Lipsett at O’Brien PR (045) 407017 or emailoffice@obrienpr.com

