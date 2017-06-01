Phone cables cut during Naas burglary

Phone cables were cut to a business premises in Naas during an attempted burglary.

The incident occureed in the early hours of last Saturday, May 27, between 2.15am and 4.15am, at a business premises at the Rathasker Road.

The owner of the business was alerted by the alarm company, and found that the phone cables had been cut to the premises and the alarm box taken.

Nothing was stolen during the raid, but damage was caused to the property and windows smashed.

Gardai at Naas, tel 045 884300, are investigating.