Make sure your cars are locked tonight, warn gardai, after spate of vehicle break-ins

Several cars were broken into last Monday night in Kill.

The locks were forced open on three cars in Rochford Drive sometime between 10pm and 4.30am. Nothing was taken from these vehicles, although damage was done to the cars.

However, a number of tools were taken from another vehicle at nearby Rochford Crescent the same night, after the lock was again forced.

The same night, a van parked in a driveway of a home in Kingsbry, Maynooth, was broken into between 5pm and 6am. A number of tools were taken.

Gardai are warning householders to make sure nothing valuable is left in their vehicles overnight, and that doors are securely locked.