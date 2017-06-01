Carlow's stunning Mount Wolseley hotel sold

CBRE Hotels have confirmed the four star Mount Wolseley Spa & Golf Resort has been sold.

The property was recently offered for sale with a guide price of €14.25m.

Mount Wolseley Resort was sold on the instructions of Tetrarch Capital and purchased by Davy Real Estate on behalf of the Strategic Capital Investment Fund plc.

The fund is owned by Mr Thomas Roggle a high net worth Austrian investor who recently acquired the Farnham Estate in Cavan.

Located in the idyllic countryside outside Tullow, Co. Carlow, with a renowned Christy O’Connor championship golf course, the resort is ideally located close to Dublin city and international airports at Dublin, Shannon and Cork. The

It is also off the M9 Motorway linking it to the cities of Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin. Dublin is an hour’s drive and the hotel and golf course is easily reached for northern and southern visitors via the M50.

John Hughes CBRE Hotels commented: “The sale of Mount Wolseley Hotel & Golf Resort generated significant national and international interest from those wishing to acquire an established, high quality 4 star hotel in the South East tourist region of Ireland offering enormous potential. The hotel offers a number of unique selling points and facilities that allow for future business growth”.