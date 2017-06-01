US visitors arrive in Rathangan for international project

Fourteen students and three lecturers from James Madison University, Virginia, USA arrived in Rathangan last Monday May 29 for an eight day visit.

Rathangan Tidy Towns is undertaking an International Partnership Project with Waterways Ireland and James Madison University.

The students are looking at community-based research projects that foster a sense of place, and raise the awareness of Ireland's rich heritage with the canal at its heart.

The visitors come from a range of disciplines including Ecology, Political Science, Justice Studies, Music, Anthropology, Writing Studies/Communications and Theatre.

A special forum has been organised at the RYARC centre (Rathangan Community Centre) tonight, (Friday June 1) where a panel of experts will answer their questions.

Paddy O'Byrne hosts the event which will discuss Rathangan's rich history, culture, and environment. The speakers are Seamus Kelly, Michael Jacob, Padraig Doyle, Fiona O'Loughlin TD, John Hoey and Cllr Mark Stafford.

Arising from its participation in the development of Waterways Ireland Heritage Plan 2016–2020, Rathangan was invited to host the study abroad project which will include town, river and wildlife heritage.

The students will also review Rathangan Tidy Towns’ reports for the three years and make recommendations.