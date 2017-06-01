First ever Kildare Military Seminar to be held at the Riverbank

A unique Irish Military Seminar takes place at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge from June 9 to 11.

“Co. Kildare’s association with the military spans many centuries and continues to the present day. The aim of the seminar is to look at all aspects of Irish military history, drawing chiefly on events and personnel from within our nation’s past,” said the organisers.

Hosted by Kildare County Council's Decade of Commemorations Committee, in association with Ireland’s Military Story, Merrion Press, June Fest and Into Kildare, the inaugural Irish Military Seminar is bound to attract a lot of attention.

The event will kick off with a special showing of the film, ‘Congo – An Irish Affair’ at 3.15pm on Friday, 9 June. All former and serving Defence Forces personnel are invited to attend this free event.

A new book, ‘The War Memoirs of Lieut. Col. C.M.L. Clemets MC’ will be launched by Brig Gen Joe Mulligan GOC, Curragh at 5.45 pm on Friday, June 9 in the foyer of the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge.

This will be followed by two talks on Thomas Ashe and The Congo. All are welcome to attend these free events.

Participants in the seminar include: Helen Litton, John Dorney, Lar Joye, Dan Harvey, James Durney, Declan Power, Justin Horgan, Dr. Helene O’Keeffe and Maurice O’Keeffe, Wesley Bourke, Kenneth Dawson, UN Peacekeepers, Vietnam Veterans, Irish Military Vehicles Group, Lord Edward’s Own and Farrell & Nephew Bookstore.

Topics will cover 1798 Rebellion; The Fenians; American Civil War; Thomas Ashe (100th Anniversary of his death); Civil War in Dublin; WWI and WWII; Luftwaffe POWs; Jadotville, the Congo and Beyond; and the Vietnam War.

On Sunday, June 11 there is a field trip to the Rath of Mullaghmast: ‘Massacre at Mullaghmast – A Game of Thrones’

This includes a visit to the Rath with archaeologist Noel Dunne and a short performance by Griese Youth Theatre. Refreshments will be available afterwards at Burtown House (In conjunction with the County Kildare Federation of Local History Groups.)

Admission is free to the seminar (minimal cost for field trip), however, booking is essential at 045 448327. Contact: cilldara2016@gmail.com or localhistory@kildarecoco.ie 045 448350 or 087 9871046

This is part of the Creative Ireland initiative - Creative Kildare 2017.