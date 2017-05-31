Trial collapses against Allenwood man at Naas Court

The trial of an Allenwood man accused of assaulting another man collapsed at Naas District Court yesterday after the alleged injured party, who was the prosecution’s main witness, withdrew his complaint.

James Tracy, 35, with an address listed as Danes Lodge, Derrymullen, Allenwood was charged with and assault causing harm on Daniel Walsh, on August 4, 2014 in Robertstown.

The case was listed for trial before Judge Marie Keane yesterday morning, May 30, with Counsel for the defendant, Sharbee Morrin, briefed and ready to proceed, as were the prosecuting Gardai.

But Mr Walsh took to the witness stand and said he wanted to withdraw his complaint.

“My grandmother and my grandfather are not well,” he told the court, and he said he didn’t want the matter going any further.

Garda Inspector Patsy Glennon asked him if he was being bullied or intimidated to withdraw his complaint and he said he wasn’t.

“I’ve little choice but to withdraw the charge,” the Inspector admitted.

“Do you understand the consequences of your action?” Judge Marie Keane asked Mr Walsh.

He said he did.

“You’ve wasted an amount of State resources,” she said.

“Yes I understand,” Mr Walsh replied.

“And that’s alright, is it?” she asked.

Mr Walsh did not respond.

Judge Keane struck out the case against Mr Tracey.