Most popular Kildare baby names revealed

The most popular baby names in Kildare for 2016 have been revealed.

Jack was the most popular name for newborn little boys in the county last year, while Emily and Grace were tied as the most popular girl’s name in Kildare.

Jack was also the most popular boy’s name in Kildare in 2015, while Emma was the favourite for girls that year.

Across the country, James (688 newborns), Jack (684), Daniel (558), Conor (558) and Sean (501) were the top five boys names.

The top five girl’s list includes: Emily (490), Grace (452), Ava (388), Lucy (388) and Amelia (369).

According to the Central Statistics Office, John and Mary were the most popular names 50 years ago, in 1966.

Muhammad was the highest-climbing boy’s name, and Willow and Matilda the highest-climbing girl’s.