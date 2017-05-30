Vital youth services to be retained in Rathangan

The HSE and Kildare Youth Service have promised to retain the current counselling and youth cafe support for the young people of Rathangan until 2018.

Scooters Youth Club had expressed its dismay at planned cutbacks, but this decision has now been rowed back on.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin pointed out that in 2012, the community in Rathangan was left reeling by a high number of suicides in a short space of time.

The community got together and an inter-agency group was set up comprising the HSE, Kildare Youth Services, NOSP, County Kildare Leader Partnership, the local school and local voluntary groups including Scooters Youth Club.

She said a decision was made by the HSE to fund a part time counsellor and subsequently a part time youth worker in the area. When it emerged there were plans to cut these services, Scooter's Youth Club mounted a campaign to fight the cuts.

Dep O'Loughlin last week appealed to the Minister for Health to reconsider the proposals.

"I am delighted and relieved that there will be no cut in services.The youth worker is currently working with six groups ranging in age from 12 to 24. The youth cafe will continue to operate and have the positive affect on the young lives in Rathangan," she said.