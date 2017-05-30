Bus changes affecting Kildare commuters in force from today
JJ Kavangh are making cutbacks to bus services affecting Kildare commuters in Athy and Kilcullen from today (May 30).
The 717 Dublin/Clonmel bus route has been amended.
The 9.00am service from Athy to Dublin ceases from today.
Changes have been made to the 7:15am service to Dublin, which will now depart at 6:25am from Athy and 6:50am from Kilcullen.
From Dublin, the 9pm and 11:30pm services from Dublin will no longer operate.
The 5:45pm from Ulster Bank will now leave at the later time of 6pm, and arrive in Athy at 7:45pm, and Kilcullen at 8:05pm.
