Three men seen fleeing Kildare house in black BMW

Three men were seen fleeing a house at Oghill, Monasterevin last Monday, May 22.

They had forced their way into the home through a rear door, and pulled the alarm off the wall at 1.30pm.

It's believed they may have panicked and fled. A witness saw the culprits run from the house and make their getaway in a black BMW.

One man was described as being 6ft tall, of skinny build and was wearing a tracksuit hoodie.

The second was around 5ft 9 inches, and wore dark clothing and a hoodie. There was no description available for the third.

Anyone, who may have seen this car, or the men in the area on those dates are asked to contact gardai to help them with their inquiries.