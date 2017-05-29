Sarsfields 'Night at the OsKaRs' a huge success

A very successful ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ was hosted in a marquee on the grounds of Sarsfields GAA last Saturday evening (May 27).

In excess of 1,000 people attended the red carpet fundraiser for the club.

One of the organisers, Tom Dempsey, said: “It was a wonderful occasion, very glitzy and glam”.

Eighty two people took part in auditions last March. This was followed by four weeks of training by professional drama coaches.

A Few Good Men scooped the best overall film.

The film that received the most sponsorship, or the highest grossing film, was won by Fr. Ted for their lingerie scene (shot in Penneys).

Best actor was awarded to Tom Dempsey while best actress was Sharon Whelan.

Glen Murray won best supporting actor and supporting acress was Sandra O’Connor.

The club hasn’t of yet totted up how much was raised, but they are confident that they’ll hit their target of €50,000.

For a double page photo special, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Leinster Leader (May 30).