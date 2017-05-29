Maynooth nursing home sponsors special Bloom dementia garden
First ever specialised dementia garden at the show
Bloom
A Maynooth nursing home is sponsoring the first ever Dementia Friendly Garden at Bloom.
The TLC nursing home group said it is really excited to be part of Bloom this year and even more excited that the garden will eventually come to over at TLC Citywest, once the garden show is over.
TLC has nursing home centres in Maynooth, Citywest, Santry and Northwood Park.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on