Woman seeking barring order at Kildare District Court previously lied about being stabbed by husband

A woman seeking the protection of the family law court deliberately lied about injuries carried out to her, a District Court judge has said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was last Thursday hearing an in camera ex-parte application for a barring order and a protection order against her husband from a woman who said he had became very aggressive due to alcohol.

The woman, who had grandchildren, was visibly upset and said their family business had collapsed and the family were fearful of her husband’s threats and aggression. Her husband was not at the hearing.

Her adult children tried to make sure she was not on her own with her husband, she said, seeking an interim protection order.

Cairbre Finan, solicitor, representing the woman, asked the judge to consider an interim barring order, which would mean the husband would be barred from the house.

Judge Zaidan said he is very reluctant to grant barring orders and would only do so in exceptional cases. But he did grant the requested protection order and adjourned the full hearing until early July, when the husband could give his side of the story.

Mr Finan asked if the case could be held more quickly, suggesting early June.

Judge Zaidan said in a previous case a woman was granted a barring order. But it turned out that she had got a friend to stab her so that her partner would be wrongly blamed. He was then charged with assault causing harm. The judge said an innocent man was deprived from seeing his children.

Judge Zaidan told the woman in his case that if her husband verbally abused her she should call the Gardai. He also directed the Gardai to serve the Protection Order on her husband.

He suggested that the Gardai would be sensitive about doing that, perhaps by being in plain clothes.