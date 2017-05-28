Kildare hotels, pubs and restaurants generate €127 million each year

Hospitality and drinks businesses, including pubs, hotels, off-licences, restaurants, wholesalers and producers, employ 7,309 people in Kildare, generating €127 million in revenue for the local tourism economy.

That’s according to a new report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

These businesses also purchase €1.3 million in agricultural outputs and pay out €155.9 million in wages each year.

Commenting, Kildare publican Declan Kennedy, proprietor of Brady’s Clockhouse in Maynooth and DIGI member, said: “The findings of this DIGI report clearly show the huge importance of the drinks and hospitality sector to Kildare’s economy. It supports thousands of jobs and generates millions of euros in revenue for local tourism and suppliers.

“However, it’s also clear that the sector is in a precarious position as a result of high levels of excise tax on alcohol and the impact of Brexit. Our pub culture is a huge draw for tourists, but with fewer British tourists visiting Ireland due to reduced spending power, our pubs, hotels, restaurants and off-licences will do less business. We must take action to avoid job losses, and that requires a reduction in excise tax to make Ireland a better value holiday destination.”