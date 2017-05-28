Naas woman Shauna Greely elected new president of Chartered Accountants Ireland

Naas woman Shauna Greely has been elected the new president of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Shauna trained in KPMG, Dublin and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1995. She spent a number of years with Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Bank before joining Ulster Bank Group in 1999 and is currently Finance Business Partner with responsibility for projects and strategic cost management. She has served as the body’s Deputy President since May of last year.

Shauna’s father, John Greely, is the founding partner of John P Greely & Company Chartered Accountants, which has been based in Naas since it was founded in 1975. John Greely is also a former president of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Shauna is Chartered Accountants Ireland’s first female president in over 30 years.

Addressing the Chartered Accountants Ireland AGM in Dublin, she said: “40% of our members are women, and we have strong female representation on our Council, Institute Committees, and on our District Societies. I am heartened to see that our student intake level is now approaching parity, but there is still much work to be done. One of my objectives over the coming year will be to help strengthen the diversity of participation in Institute structures.”