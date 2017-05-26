UPDATED: Naas residents "must support local shops" - Donal's owner

A plea has been made for people living in Naas to support local shops.

It comes from Donal Curran, proprietor of Donal’s on North Main Street.

Mr. Curran said yesterday that the shop premises is to close on Saturday June 17 with the loss of five jobs. It opened in 1986.

“I’d ask the people of Naas to support local shops. Many are sole traders and for some its they’ve put their life into it and their families also work there in many cases. It’s the life blood of the town. Naas was a lovely town until Superquinn closed and people started to shop elsewhere. In my shop we’ve had people coming from places like Kilcock, Enfield and Athy. Right now the town is losing people who’ve put a lot of work into their businesses. Your local shopkeepers need your continued support,” said Donal (66).